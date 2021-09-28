Rutherford County man charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing wife

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man was taken into custody Monday night after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.

It happened at their home on Bivens Hill Road, near Readyville. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at the home of Irwin Keith “Boo” Odom and his wife, Toni.

Once at the scene, deputies found Toni dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detective Ty Downing said Irwin was at the home when authorities arrived.

Irwin met with investigators for an interview, after which the 50-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old wife. The Odoms had been married for five years.

Odom is being held on $1 million bond. He has a hearing set for Wednesday in court.