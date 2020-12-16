Rutherford County man charged with attempted murder of infant son

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly strangled his 2-month-old son Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 37-year-old Roger Dewayne Watts strangling the baby when they entered a home on Farmbrook Court. Deputies received a call tipping them off moments before entering the home. While deputies were trying to rescue the baby, Watts let go with one hand and the mother grabbed the baby.

Deputies were able to revive the baby, although they reported finding him lifeless and blue. The baby was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital, then transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Sgt. Bryant Gregory said deputies were in the neighborhood after receiving a call a man later identified as Watts removed his clothes and left them in the street. While searching for him, they received the call about the baby.

Watts was reportedly found on top of the 2-month-old with his hand over the baby’s throat. Officials said the father was extremely combative while being secured by deputies.

Watts was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and was also charged with child abuse and resisting arrest. His being held on $306,000 bond.

A hearing is set Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court.