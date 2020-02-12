Rutherford County investigators searching for porch pirate wearing ski mask

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Rutherford County are searching for a woman they say stole a package from a home in the Stonewood subdivision off Almaville Road.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding in a black Chrysler 300 that followed an Amazon delivery driver into the subdivision. She was seen on a doorbell camera wearing a ski mask and stole a package shortly after it was delivered.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 904-3032.