Rutherford County investigators searching for porch pirate wearing ski mask

Rutherford Co. Porch Pirate - 021220

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Rutherford County are searching for a woman they say stole a package from a home in the Stonewood subdivision off Almaville Road.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding in a black Chrysler 300 that followed an Amazon delivery driver into the subdivision. She was seen on a doorbell camera wearing a ski mask and stole a package shortly after it was delivered.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 904-3032.

