Former Rutherford County coach indicted for stealing money raised by middle school students

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former football and golf coach admitted to stealing over $8,000 that he collected from students and fundraisers between July 2017 and October 2018.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Ryan Trotter failed to turn over money to Rock Springs Middle School officials and kept the money for his personal benefit. Three sources of the stolen money include at least $5,540 in football player fees, $2,205 received from a football discount card fundraiser, and at least $300 in golf player fees.

Trotter resigned from Rutherford County Schools on November 30, 2018. In December, he was indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500.

Rutherford County Schools released a statement regarding Trotter: