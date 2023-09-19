RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a utility trailer thief.

A security system camera captured a man removing a 6-foot utility trailer and driving away from a Shelbyville Highway home near C&E Market in Christiana on Sunday, according to RCSO Detective David Ashburn.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone recognizes the man in the video seen driving a black SUV, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Ashburn at 615-904-3022.