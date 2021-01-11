Rutherford County 6th grader arrested for bringing unloaded handgun to school

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools announced a 6th grader at Christiana Middle School was arrested and expelled Monday after bringing an unloaded handgun to school.

According to school administration, staff received a tip about a student possibly having an airsoft gun at school. The student’s backpack was searched and an unloaded handgun was found. The student did not have any ammunition and no threats were made against students at the school.

The student was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the student was expelled.

Parents at Christiana Middle School and Christiana Elementary School have been notified.