Rutherford Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say she under-reported her income to receive the benefits.

According to the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration, 40-year-old Tonya S. Bowman was arrested Friday.

Investigators say Bowman under-reported her income to the state, resulting in over $4,000 in TennCare payments on her behalf to healthcare providers. They say if her annual income had been reported, she would not be eligible for the state program.

If convicted, Bowman faces up to 24 years in prison.