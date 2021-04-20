Rutherford Co. deputies search for gunman in I-24 shooting

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — An interstate shooting has deputies in Rutherford County on alert, and they’re asking for the public’s help to find the gunman.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Interstate-24 near Smyrna Monday morning around 5:20.

Detective Richard Brinkley said a driver from Nashville, Juan Parada, was traveling near the 72-mile marker between the Interstate 840 and Almaville Road exits when another car – an older, white, possibly compact sedan – attempted to merge into the same lane.

“After the attempted merge, it is believed that this person then fired two bullets into the vehicle Mr. Parada was driving,” Brinkley stated.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office picture of victim’s car.

Parada was not injured in the shooting, but his car does have two bullet holes and a cracked windshield.

The detective asks any witnesses to the shooting to please call (615) 904-3045 and leave a message.