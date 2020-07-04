Runner struck and killed by motorcycle on Springfield Highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a runner was struck and killed by a motorcycle rider around 6:30 a.m. Saturday along Springfield Highway at Gaylemore Drive.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Gregory Wood of Goodlettsville was out for a morning run and was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist reported tht he locked his brakes when he saw Wood and that Wood stopped in the middle of the traffic lane.

After impact, Wood and the motorcyclist went off the right shoulder of the road. Wood was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival. The motorcyclist was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say bot Wood and the motorcyclist do not appear to have been impaired at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage