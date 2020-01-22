Roy Coons Jr. sentenced to additional 25 years for attempted rape charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I’m not a monster.” Those are the words of convicted murderer Roy Coons Jr.

On Wednesday, a judge sentencing Coons Jr. to an additional 25 years in prison for the attempted rape charge. This is on top of a life sentence for the murder of Yhoana Arteaga.

Coons Jr. is convicted of the brutal strangulation of Yhoana Arteaga, whose mother returned home on August 10, 2017, to find her dead inside their home on Old Dickerson Pike.

45-year-old Coons who lived two doors down was arrested and later convicted. Today in court, he spoke publicly for the first time since his conviction and refused to apologize to Yhoana’s family.

Coons’ statement came moments after Yhoana’s mother explained how the loss of her daughter has left her family with a huge voice.

Coons later pointed the finger at an unnamed man who he claims is responsible for the murder.