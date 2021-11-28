Robertson County fire department vandalized while workers out on call

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County fire department was left vandalized on Thanksgiving night while firefighters were responding to a call.

The White House Community Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters at the station were out responding to a CPR and structure fire call when the vandalism occurred.

Surveillance video released by the station shows an SUV doing ‘donuts’ in the department’s parking lot.

The station said the suspected vandal was in a maroon-colored Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-384-7971 or click here.