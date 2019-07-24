Robertson Co. traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, guns

ROBERTSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office led toe seizure of illegal drugs and guns, according to a release.

Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted in Springfield in front of the Springfield Inn. A search of the car led to the discovery of approximately four grams of suspected Heroin packaged for resale, marijuana, scales, needles and other paraphernalia.

Two loaded handguns and a loaded semi-automatic rifle were also found, according to officials.

The driver, 27-year-old Garrett Lynn Rains Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I Drug for Resale with no bond, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony with a $15,000 bond, and Failure to Appear with a $2,500 bond.