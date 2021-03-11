Robbery suspect shot during attempted hold-up at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man already jailed on allegations he pointed a loaded pistol at a Metro officer earlier this year has been charged in connection with two attempted robberies in Hermitage last year, including one where he was shot.

Callen Williams, 20, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

An arrest warrant states Williams pulled a gun on a man who was performing maintenance on a car at Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Spring Lane the night of Nov. 16, 2020. When Williams pointed the gun at the man’s chest, the police report alleges the victim grabbed for the gun and was shot in the thigh, leading Williams to flee.

A few minutes later, police said Williams showed up at Highlands at the Lake Apartments on Arbor Lake Boulevard and pointed a pistol at a man. That man then pulled out his own gun and fired at Williams, striking him, according to investigators.

When the new charges were added against Williams, he was already jailed after police said he pointed a loaded pistol at a Metro officer on Jan. 26, as the officer responded to a report of gunshots fired at an apartment complex on Plus Park Boulevard in South Nashville.

Detectives questioned Williams and said he claimed a stranger knocked on his door and fired a gunshot at him, so he grabbed his pistol for self-defense. Police said they determined Williams had actually fired his weapon and it was done in a “reckless” manner.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail following that incident, where he was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder.