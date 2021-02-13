Robbery suspect arrested following pursuit in Mt. Juliet

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An aggravated robbery suspect was arrested following a pursuit in Mt. Juliet.

Police say their license plate reading program Guardian Shield alerted officers to a 2016 Honda CRV stolen from Nashville on January 25. Officers intercepted the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near Division Street; after attempting to box the vehicle in, the driver fled and quickly blew a tire.

Officers then pursued the vehicle to Sante Fe Trail near Lebanon Road. On Sante Fe Trail, the driver drove the vehicle into a ditch where it became disabled, according to police.

The driver then ran away from officers and tried to get into a stranger’s home when he was apprehended by a K9.

The man was then arrested and had been wanted for aggravated robbery out of Wilson County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories