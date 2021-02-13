Robbery suspect arrested following pursuit in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An aggravated robbery suspect was arrested following a pursuit in Mt. Juliet.

Police say their license plate reading program Guardian Shield alerted officers to a 2016 Honda CRV stolen from Nashville on January 25. Officers intercepted the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near Division Street; after attempting to box the vehicle in, the driver fled and quickly blew a tire.

Officers then pursued the vehicle to Sante Fe Trail near Lebanon Road. On Sante Fe Trail, the driver drove the vehicle into a ditch where it became disabled, according to police.

The driver then ran away from officers and tried to get into a stranger’s home when he was apprehended by a K9.

The man was then arrested and had been wanted for aggravated robbery out of Wilson County.