Robbers sought after armed hold-up at South Nashville Taco Bell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two men who robbed a Taco Bell in South Nashville at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to a hold-up at the restaurant on Nolensville Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to police, two men forced their way into the business, as employees were taking out the trash.

Both men had their faces covered by dark-colored bandanas and were armed with handguns, officers said.

They were believed to have fled the robbery scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

