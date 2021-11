NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo in the 7500 block of Highway 70.

This man robbed Wells Fargo's 7514 Hwy 70 branch just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. He pulled a gun & demanded money. The robber fled the bank toward Sawyer Brown Rd. Know who he is? Pls call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/yW51Og9Sqr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 25, 2021

The suspect pulled a gun on the bank teller and demanded money. The robber then fled the bank toward Sawyer Brown Road.

Police say a reward is being offered if anyone knows who he is. If you have any information, call (615) 74-CRIME.