Road rage suspect arrested after shooting at semi-truck on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man that shot at a semi-truck driver on I-24 East Saturday night has been arrested.

Metro police said 29-year-old Jose Perez’s vehicle and the semi-truck collided on I-24 causing both vehicles to stop.

Moments after the collision, Perez fired shots towards the semi-truck. According to detectives, Perez told police that he shot at the semi-truck’s cab and driver’s side door in an attempt to strike the truck driver.

Police were able to find three bullet holes in the semi. The truck driver faced minor injuries to his face from the shattered glass.

Jose Perez was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.