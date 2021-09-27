Road rage suspect arrested after allegedly pulling gun on woman, child

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested Monday after following a road rage incident on East Main Street.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

Police say a man — later identified as Matthew Bratcher, 26, of Hendersonville — became angry with another driver, exited his vehicle and pulled a gun on a woman and her child.

Following an investigation, Bratcher was identified and later arrested. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Bratcher is set to appear in court on November 10 at 9 a.m. His bond has not been set.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.