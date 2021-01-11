Rider charged after Uber driver shot, carjacked in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested on a robbery charge nearly two weeks after an Uber driver was shot in the head and carjacked in North Nashville.

Metro police responded around 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 to a parking lot on 18th Avenue North, where the victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, officers said.

A warrant alleges the victim, an Uber driver, picked up a rider, identified as Corenlus Kenner, from the area of Clifton Avenue and Lena Street. While the victim was driving, a police report states Kenner shot him in the head, pushed him out of the vehicle on Herman Street near 18th Avenue North, then sped off in the victim’s car.

Investigators determined Kenner had used the Uber app to request the ride, so detectives were able to identify him as the gunman.

Kenner was booked into the Metro jail Friday on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Kenner was not immediately released by Metro police.