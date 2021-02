NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A reward is being offered after a restroom trailer was stolen from outside a McDonald’s in Old Hickory.

McDonald’s of Nashville reported the trailer was taken from the location on Robinson Road on Wednesday morning.

Three men in a late model, dark-colored extended cab Ford truck took off with the restroom, according to McDonald’s, which uses the trailer during remodeling projects.

McDonald’s is offering a reward for information and the trailer’s return.