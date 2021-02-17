Reward offered for information on murder of man in Antioch driveway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a man gunned down in his driveway in Antioch on a December night is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of his killer.

Police say on December 16 at around 11:50 p.m., 20-year-old Jesus Reyes pulled into his driveway in the 700 block of Dover Glen Drive in Antioch. While sitting in the driver’s side of his Infinity sedan, a gunman came to the driver’s side of Reyes’ car and fired multiple shots into the car. Reyes was killed and his 19-year-old girlfriend, who was in the front passenger seat, was shot in the shoulder, according to police.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark colored sedan pictured above the parked cars in the above photo. The motive for Reyes’ murder remains unsolved.

Anyone with information on the murder or about the dark colored sedan should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.