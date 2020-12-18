Reward offered for information in Central Pike hit and run pedestrian crash

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a victim killed in a deadly hit and run pedestrian crash last month on Central Pike near the I-40 eastbound exit ramp is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver who struck her.

According to Metro Police, 42-year-old Lisa Marie Bell lived in a nearby apartment complex and had walked to a nearby Walgreens on the night of November 30. A motorist found Bell lying in the roadway around 9:30 p.m. and called police.

It appears Bell was struck multiple times by multiple vehicles, as debris from a Mercedes and a GM vehicle were found at the scene, both vehicles are from 2017-2018 model years.

The $10,000 reward offer is good for six months. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Metro Nashville Police Hit & Run Investigators at (615) 862-7738 or our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may also be eligible for a cash reward.