Reward money leads to tip in Nashville nurse murder case arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Nashville nurse was at $65,000 on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, a tip prompted by that reward led Metro Police to arrest 21-year-old Devaunte Hill of East Nashville, for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old was shot multiple times while she was driving on I-440 last Thursday.

A group of business owners and entrepreneurs in Nashville donated $50,000 of that reward. Nashville attorney Bryan Lewis said he could only think of how this could have been his own daughter.

“I feel sadness for Caitlyn’s family but I feel joy in that they can have closure,” Lewis said.

Lewis was grateful that the money led someone to come forward. He said it worth it to know that Kaufman’s family could get answers.

Lewis said Kaufman’s giving heart, especially as a nurse in this pandemic, was something that did not need to be taken so soon.

“She would’ve probably been the first to treat him if he came into the emergency room,” Lewis said.

Nashville’s homicide rate is currently up 30 percent from last year. Lewis fears what the city is becoming when it comes to senseless murders like this.

“It gives me great pause what this city is turning into. It’s turning into another Chicago, another New York, the crime rates are getting out of control,” Lewis said.

This isn’t the first time Lewis donated to help find information involving a murder case. Last December, he and other business owners put up a reward to find the suspect that stabbed two young men to death outside of a midtown bar.