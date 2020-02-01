Reward for information leading to arrest of suspects in armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two ‘dangerous’ suspects accused of robbing a bank in Springfield.

Police say two men robbed the Robertson County Credit Union at gunpoint around 2:40 p.m. Friday. They then ran from the bank across Memorial Boulevard towards Shannon Lane, police said.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their footage. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The Springfield Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspects. Call (615) 384-8422 or 615-384-4911 if you know anything.