Suspect sought after 2 dead in Lebanon shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search is underway for a Nashville man accused of killing at least two people in a Lebanon subdivision early Monday morning.

Lebanon police said just after 8 a.m. that the shooting suspect was believed to be on foot in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike.

Shaun R Varsos (Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Residents in the subdivision were being urged to “lock in place until further notice.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Lebanon police identified the shooting suspect as Shaun R. Varsos, a 36-year-old man from Nashville. Officers said he may be injured.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a gray Nissan Pathfinder with Florida license plate AFGV 69.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the suspect’s vehicle has been located in Nashville but no additional information was released.

Police said two people were deceased as a result of the shooting, according to investigators.

Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a lockout in in place for schools in the district due to an “ongoing police situation” in West Nashville.

No additional information has been released.