Suspect sought after 2 dead in Lebanon shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search is underway for a Nashville man accused of killing at least two people in a Lebanon subdivision early Monday morning.
Lebanon police said just after 8 a.m. that the shooting suspect was believed to be on foot in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike.
Residents in the subdivision were being urged to “lock in place until further notice.”
Lebanon police identified the shooting suspect as Shaun R. Varsos, a 36-year-old man from Nashville. Officers said he may be injured.
The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a gray Nissan Pathfinder with Florida license plate AFGV 69.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the suspect’s vehicle has been located in Nashville but no additional information was released.
Police said two people were deceased as a result of the shooting, according to investigators.
Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a lockout in in place for schools in the district due to an “ongoing police situation” in West Nashville.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.