Resident shoots intruder at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident of a South Nashville apartment reportedly shot a man who broke in through a sliding glass door early Monday morning.

Metro police responded to an apartment on Patricia Drive around 4 a.m. for a reported shooting.

According to the resident, he woke up to what sounded like a shotgun and saw a silhouette of someone in his doorway.

An intruder had used a folding chair to bust through the glass sliding door of the apartment, the resident told officers.

The man living in the apartment said he ordered the suspect to stop coming toward him, but when he refused, the resident aimed at the intruder’s legs and fired, hitting him.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No further details were immediately released.

