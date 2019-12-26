Report: suspect held gun to victim’s back during carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after police say he held a gun to a victim’s back before stealing his car.

According to a report, back on October 30th the victim was in the 300 block of Kothe Way in Nashville getting some things out of his vehicle.

That’s the address of the Weatherly Ridge Apartments.

He noticed a car drive by his vehicle twice.

Police say Ezekiel Mathis walked up to the victim and placed a handgun against his back.

Mathis is accused of telling the victim that if he didn’t give the keys up he would shoot him.

The victim complied and says Mathis made him lie down on the ground before driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

Mathis was later identified and is now charged with four counts of Aggravated Robbery and for violating his probation.

His bond was set at $200,000.

