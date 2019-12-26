Report: suspect crashed into hotel, almost hit police officer, caught by K9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of crashing into a hotel, almost crashing into a police officer’s vehicle, and then fleeing from officers.

Police say Dontavious Denson, 31, went to the Red Roof Inn on Claridge Drive near the Nashville International airport Wednesday to visit his girlfriend who he accused of cheating on him.

According to the affidavit, Denson got into the woman’s vehicle – which was parked directly in front of the hotel lobby – accelerated, and drove into the front window causing the window panes to shatter.

The victim says she felt he would kill her at that moment.

A police officer was in the back parking lot for an unrelated incident when the officer heard the loud crashing sound in the front of the hotel.

Denson is then accused of driving around the corner when the officer saw him drive directly into the hotel security guard’s vehicle.

The officer said Denson then reversed towards the officer’s vehicle, and the officer had to jerk his steering wheel to the right to avoid being hit by Denson.

The officer was familiar with Denson, recognized him, and tried pulling him over but Denson kept driving before the vehicle crashed on the I-40 West and Massman Drive overpass.

Denson got out of the vehicle and ran from the crash and eventually went into a wood line before he was caught by a K9 officer.

Denson is facing 9 charges including Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, Evading Arrest and Probation Violation.