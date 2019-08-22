Repeat offender accused of jumping over Burger King counter, threatening employees in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of jumping over the counter at an Antioch fast food restaurant Wednesday and threatening employees is the same person charged earlier this year for running naked around Ascend Amphitheater and calling 911 repeatedly to report being harassed by Brad Pitt.

According to Metro police, Matthew Sloan entered the Burger King on Hickory Hollow Lane around noon Wednesday, shouting racial slurs.

At one point, officers said the 33-year-old suspect hopped over the restaurant’s counter and got into a female employee’s face, then started screaming. The employee told police that she feared she would be injured by Sloan.

Sloan had been at the Burger King the day prior and was warned not to return, officers explained.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault and trespassing. His bond was set at $2,800.

Sloan was charged with assault on an officer last month when police said he was spotted at Ascend Amphitheater partially clothed. When confronted, he reportedly ran from police and stripped off his remaining clothes as he proceeded to swing a closed fist at officers, hitting one of them in the forehead.

In June, Sloan was charged for calling 911 approximately 18 times to claim he had been assaulted by actor Brad Pitt.

