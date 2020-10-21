Repeat drunk driver arrested after driving wrong way on I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is behind bars for a third time for DUI after driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 late Tuesday night.

According to Franklin Police, the call came in around 10:30 p.m. when southbound drivers reported a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes between the Goose Creek Bypass and Murfreesboro Road. Officers radioed ahead for the interstate to be shut down in hopes of avoiding a head-on crash.

Robert Long (Source: Franklin Police Department)

Dashcam video released Wednesday shows officers boxing in the driver moments before his arrest. The suspect, 31-year-old Robert Long, was charged with DUI 3rd offense, felony evading, reckless endangerment, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, violation of implied consent law, and disorderly conduct.

Long remains in jail on $10,000 bond.