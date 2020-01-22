Repeat drug dealer arrested in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a repeat drug dealer in an undercover operation.

According to reports, 29-year-old Cody Goodnight from Cookeville Tennessee has been arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail eight times prior to this incident.

PCSO deputies set up a meeting at the Burger King on Spring Street Wednesday. According to authorities, Goodnight attempted to flee in a silver Mitsubishi Infinity car.

Police say after Goodnight was taken into custody, deputies located two bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine. He was also found in possession of stolen property.

He was booked into the Putnam County Jail on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Goodnight is being held on a $75,000 bond for the possession charge and a $20,000 bond for introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy of introduction of contraband. He is being held without bond on the charge of violating his probation.