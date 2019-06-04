Rental car stolen from Milwaukee located in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a rental car reported stolen out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was recovered in Nashville.

Metro police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle located in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike.

When officers arrived, they said Aaron Taylor was in the passenger seat and was detained for questioning.

The tag of the vehicle was run through dispatch and police discovered it had been stolen from an Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Milwaukee.

During a search of the stolen car, officers said they located ecstasy in a purse.

Taylor was booked into Metro jail on charges of vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

