Remains found in Rutherford County identified

Detectives are searching for answers after finding the remains of Shontisha Marie Rutland in Rutherford County.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members are looking for answers after a Nashville woman’s remains were found in Rutherford County off Mt. Herman Road.

On July 27 Shontisha Marie Rutland’s remains were found in a field. DNA testing matched the remains to Rutland. Her cause of death is still pending. Rutland would have been celebrating her 23rd birthday this month.

Rutland’s grandmother told detectives Rutland was supposedly living in Murfreesboro at the time. Family had not spoken with her since mid-June.

“We need to talk with people who knew Shontisha and find out what she was up to and where she was,” said Capt. Britt Reed with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. “We are certain that someone in Murfreesboro knows what happened to her. It’s important for her family to have that closure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.