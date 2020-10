Registered sex offender convicted of raping 12-year-old Murfreesboro girl

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A West Tennessee man already a convicted sex offender has been convicted by a Rutherford County grand jury for raping a 12-year-old girl in March 2018 in an unrelated case.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department, 59-year-old Benjamin Hartshaw of Jackson, TN was found guilty on ten felonies including rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Hartshaw is accused of sexually assaulting the then 12-year-old while in Murfreesboro celebrating his birthday two years ago. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 17.