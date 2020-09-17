Rape charge added against Nashville man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An additional charge has been filed against a 27-year-old Nashville man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl found “physically helpless” in the suspect’s bed, online court records indicate.

A warrant indicates Jackson Hernandez-Gomez, who was arrested Tuesday by Metro police on a charge of sexual battery on a helpless individual, was charged Thursday morning with rape for the same crime.

A police report obtained by News 2 states officers had responded to a residence in South Nashville “for a rape involving a 13-year-old [girl] and a 27-year-old [suspect].” When officers arrived, the victim had been transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital “due to possibly overdosing on drugs,” according to the paperwork.

The child’s mother told police she had entered Hernandez-Gomez’s room and found her 13-year-old daughter laid out on the suspect’s bed, “not moving with white foam coming from her mouth leaving her physically helpless,” the warrant states.

Jackson Hernandez Gomez (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant alleges Hernandez-Gomez told detectives the child “came home drunk and high on drugs” and entered his room, then “laid on his bed” and indicated she “wanted to have sex.” The report states the suspect admitted to touching the girl in a sexual manner.

Metro police said Hernandez-Gomez had been living with the child’s family for several weeks while working a construction job with one of her relatives. The family’s residence is located in a building that also houses a church.

Hernandez-Gomez was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday, where he was held on an $80,000 bond. The rape charge added Thursday morning included a $150,000 bond.

Online jail records indicate Hernandez-Gomez was not eligible for release due to a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or “ICE.”

The investigation remains ongoing.