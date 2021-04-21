Racial slur hurled at man during Broadway knife attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man screamed a racial slur at another man on a busy Broadway, then pulled a knife and threatened to slit the man’s throat, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Broadway near Third Avenue North, where a witness reported one man pulled a knife on another.

A warrant states the victim told detectives the 55-year-old suspect, a white man, “called him the ‘n-word,’ took out his knife and said he would cut his throat.”

The suspect continued to yell “obscenities, make vulgar statements” and had “slurred speech” and “smelled of alcohol,” according to the police report.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The suspect’s criminal history shows dozens of previous charges against him in Davidson County, including violating the sex offender registry, criminal trespassing and theft.

The police report does not state whether the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the confrontation.