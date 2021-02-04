Putnam County mother pleads guilty to abusing 5-month-old child

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Putnam County mother has pleaded guilty to abusing her 5-month-old child.

Authorities say 31-year-old Kayla Crowe of Monterey, Tennessee, pled guilty to aggravated assault, will serve five years and pay up to $8,000 in medical bills. The plea comes after an investigation into her allegedly abusing her child.

Since the investigation began on February 27, 2020, investigators say they learned that on January 21, 2020, a concerned family member took the infant to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for injuries. The child was also taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for additional medical treatment on February 27, 2020.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child had “numerous severe injuries” and immediately began investigating Crowe and other defendants related to the case.

Dupties arrested Crowe on May 29, 2020 on three counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The other defendants are expected to appear in court next month.