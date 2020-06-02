Putnam County minister pleads guilty to child sex crimes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County minister has pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving sex crimes against children.

According to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, Phillip Loftis entered the guilty pleas Monday to charges of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted aggravated statutory rape.

Dunaway said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney General’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began to investigate allegations involving Loftis in Sept. 2019.

According to investigators, the 53-year-old used an online “chat” program to solicit a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts. Using the program, Dunaway said Loftis sent photos of his private body parts to the girl, who turned out to be undercover agents.

Loftis, who was a minister in Putnam County at the time, will be placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for a minimum of ten years.

“The attempt by Loftis to victimize children is of great concern,” Dunaway said. “Due to the nature of these charges and the fact that Loftis has had access to children in his profession, the public is asked to contact the District Attorney’s office or your local law enforcement agency if you aware of any other potential victims.”

