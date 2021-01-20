Putnam County meth arrests show people are ‘selling large amounts, often’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two big drug arrests within the last week have gotten three kilos of meth, heroin and guns off the streets of Putnam County.

Sheriff Eddie Farris said it’s not hard to catch drug crimes in a smaller community when the trafficking rings are made up of only a few people. Farris said the latest drug seizure was from what he calls ‘high end’ people.

“We’re talking about people who sell large amounts, often,” Farris said.

Farris said while there are less people involved in most drug seizures in Putnam County, that doesn’t mean there are less drugs to be found.

“An ounce or two of meth was actually a big bust, it was a big seizure for us. And now you see a kilo or two and that’s getting to be pretty common,” Farris said.

And for his investigators, it’s easier to figure out where those criminals are because of the small towns in their area.

“When you’re having a lot of cars starting to come periodically throughout the night that don’t belong there, the neighbors know this. People walking, seeing people that don’t belong in that area,” Farris said.

But a big problem since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Tennessee is being able to prosecute these drug arrests in court.

“Our courts are really slowed down now so a lot of people that we’re arresting, they’re actually going out being able to make bond so we’re going months and months right now without any kind of conviction or trial or anything like that,” Farris said.

Farris said even if those people make bail and continue to commit crimes while on bond, it will be hard for them to hide.

“When those people are doing this much large amounts, you can’t be quiet, you can’t be not noticed,” Farris said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with officials in Atlanta in particular to disrupt the pipeline of meth. Farris is hoping arrests like the ones they’ve had this week will save lives as overdoses continue to affect their community.