Putnam County man arrested in drug-related death of Smithville woman

DeKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators from the TBI and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Putnam County man in the death of a woman from Smithville.

According to TBI, 41-year-old Patrick Goolsby was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of sale and delivery of a controlled substance in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Jacobs. Jacobs was found dead on May 22 in her Smithville home of a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined as a contributing factor.

Investigators learned that on May 18, Jacobs had purchased drugs by Goolsby. A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Goolsby on Monday.

Goolsby was booked into DeKalb County Jail on $400,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the Tennessee REDLINE is a FREE service that provides accurate, up-to-date addiction information and referrals to anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-889-9789 toll-free or visit the Tennessee REDLINE website here.