Putnam County man arrested after allegedly attempting to run over deputies

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a several-hours long search through the woods.

Putnam County deputies originally responded to the area of Buffalo Valley Road at 11 a.m. for the call of a suspect attempting to run over deputies.

Officials say Sergeant Josh Reams was serving an outstanding warrant on Mason Tyler Stout, 21, when Stout tried to run over a Sergeant Reams in his vehicle. Reams fired his gun at Stout as the suspect then tried to run over another deputy.

Mason Tyler Stout Mugshot (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

As more units arrived at the scene, Stout then allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle head-on before fleeing on foot.

Units from nearby agencies joined in on the search for Stout, including a K9 unit and an air unit.

As law enforcement searched for Stout, it was discovered he stole a side-by-side ATV from a nearby home, only to crash it into a ditch. He continued to flee authorities on foot from there.

After a few hours, Stout was found in a drainage area between Holiday Road, Apple Valley Court and Buffalo Valley Road.

Authorities say Stout has an extensive criminal record in Putnam County, including charges on domestic violence, theft, driving under the influence and simple possession. Stout was just released from the county jail in June.

Stout’s new charges have not yet been released.

No law enforcement officers were seriously hurt in Tuesday’s incident. Two were taken to the hospital, but they were treated and released for minor injuries.