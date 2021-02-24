Putnam County drug investigation results in 2 arrests

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on drug related charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant on Friday, February 12, at a home in the 1100 block of Spurlock Drive in Cookeville. At the home, authorities seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, seven and a half grams of suboxone, two guns from a convicted felon and about $4,000.

The Department of Children Services even had to remove a drug-endangered child, according to authorities.

The two people arrested have been identified as Mark Phy and Joshua Gaw.

Phy was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and the Meth Free Tennessee Drug Act. Bond was set at $10,000.

Gaw was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and the Meth Free Tennessee Drug Act. Bond was set a $7,500.