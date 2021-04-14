Putnam County authorities investigating discovery of human remains

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in Monterey.

The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday at around 11 a.m., deputies responded to Anderson Road in Monterey and started an investigation regarding the discovery of human remains. They say a property owner discovered the remains and immediately notified the sheriff’s office.

After the initial investigation wrapped up, the remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and identification.

No additional information was released.