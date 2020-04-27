Pursuit suspect found hiding along Harpeth River in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after a pursuit that started in Nashville and ended in Cheatham County early Monday morning.

Metro police said officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one used in several burglaries. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but said the driver sped off.

Officers followed from a distance, as the vehicle entered into Cheatham County. The vehicle was eventually located abandoned near the intersection of Kingston Springs Road and Merrylog Road, according to police.

During a search by air, one of the people believed to be in the vehicle was spotted along the bank of the Harpeth River and he was taken into custody. No additional information was immediately released about that suspect.

Police said they were searching for a second person believed to be involved in the pursuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

