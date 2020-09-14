Pursuit suspect arrested in parking garage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies through several Middle Tennessee counties was arrested Monday morning at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police located the man in a parking garage and arrested him around 11 a.m., according to a BNA spokesperson.

The Smith County sheriff said the pursuit began when the man was spotted driving a car stolen from Cookeville. He was pursued from Smith County into Wilson County and eventually into Nashville, where the pursuit was terminated when the stolen vehicle exited onto Donelson Pike, investigators said.

The suspect has been turned over to the custody of Tennessee Highway Patrol, but his name and charges have not been released.