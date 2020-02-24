Purse snatcher targets women at busy Hermitage restaurant

It happened at O’Charleys on Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday night​ around 7:30.

“It was very crowded there was like a 30 to 40 minute wait and that’s why we chose to sit in the bar area​,” Hali Shields told News 2.

She said she was with three other women when a man who was sitting at the bar jumped up and snatched her friends purse​.

“It was hanging on the back of her chair, her back was to the bar,” Shields explained.

As the man made his way to the door, she said he grabbed another woman’s purse.

“It was sitting on the bench beside her as she was waiting to be seated.”

Shields says the man then ran out the front door of the restaurant, with customers and employees chasing along. She said he ran across the parking lot, went into Panera and out the side door, to the back where he went through a hole in the fence and dropped Her friends purse.

“All her stuff was in there, so we are very thankful that she got all her belongings back,” said Shields. ​

The turn of events, however left Shields uneasy​.

“It was very alarming to me. I could tell that I did get a little nervous, like I was shaking and we didn’t know what to do and we had plans afterwards to do some things and I just went home,” she explained.

Shields said when she does go out she plans to keep a closer eye on her belongings and hopes others will to.​

“I’m really bad about putting my purse on the back of the chair as well, just being naive not thinking something would happen to me so for now on it will be in my lap​.”

Metro Police tell News 2 that no one filed reports on the purse snatchings and say it’s important for victims to do so.

