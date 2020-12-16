Puppy stolen from Murfreesboro pet store located by police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police located a puppy stolen from a pet store over the weekend on Wednesday.

Police said a woman was seen stealing a female Yorkshire Terrier and leaving the store on surveillance video on Saturday at Petland Murfreesboro on North Thompson Lane.

Officers said they received a tip that the stolen dog may be at a home in Antioch. With help from Metro Police, the Yorkie was recovered on Wednesday morning. The puppy was returned to Petland.

Charges against the woman who stole the dog are pending and no other details were immediately released.