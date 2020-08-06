Attorney: Baby Joe may still be alive

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The defense attorney for the father of Joe Clyde Daniels said Thursday Baby Joe may still be alive.

According to public defender Jake Lockert, a man claimed he saw Joe Clyde Daniels about 420 yards from his house around 12:45 or 1 a.m. on the day he disappeared. He was reportedly spotted 45 minutes to an hour after his father, Joe Daniels, said he killed the boy and got rid of the body. The man was driving through but didn’t think about reporting the boy.

Later that morning, two women at a convenience store said they saw the boy at the gas station around 8 a.m. He was traveling with an older white man with salt and pepper beard, hair, and mustache in a black and white school bus that was converted into an RV with either Massachusetts or Wisconsin tags. The store manager told investigators that the boy was nonverbal, he didn’t talk or react to her smile and looked at her with a blank stare. The boy was also wearing boots similar to the ones that Joe Clyde Daniels was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Attorney-Provided Photo)

Hours later when the Amber Alert was issued, the store manager called Benton County Sheriff’s Office because she was sure that the boy was Joe Clyde Daniels that she saw that morning. Officers spoke with the women and with Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lockert said that the store manager searched the sex offender registry hoping to find the man that the boy was with. She also said that she saw no other children or adults were with him.

Two days after talking with investigators, the store manager reportedly reached out again and called Dickson County to remind them that they had seen the boy. Lockert said that he was the first to ask for surveillance video, not TBI or the police. The store manager reportedly put the tape back in the security system last year after she didn’t hear from officers and recorded over it.

Lockert said that Benton County Sheriff’s Office contacted Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and nobody followed up on the lead. The women at the convenience store said nobody came and got video or descriptions or statements of the man or the bus that he and the boy were traveling in. Benton County investigators said they weren’t doing anymore work on the case because they referred it to the county where he was spotted.

“If they had gotten copy of the video and been able to find Joe Clyde, he [Joe Daniels] wouldn’t be in jail,” said Lockert.

Lockert said his client’s confession is false and video evidence proves it. He said that he knew from videotape of a neighbor’s surveillance video that when Joe Daniels reportedly beat Joe Clyde, left a mess and put him in the car. It’s not true because surveillance video showed the car never left the house at the time. There was also no blood evidence of the victim in the house or in the car.

“A neighbor had a surveillance camera aimed at the driveway, so TBI and my office determine that when my client said he put the boy in the car that is impossible, because the car never left the house and you see that on video,” said Lockert.

The TBI had not found Joe Clyde Daniels’ body in the yard, and Lockert said the three witnesses believe they’d seen him after Joe Daniels confessed to killing him, so there’s a good chance that Joe Clyde made it down the road and got abducted.

“I think what they did when they got a confession was shut the case down,” added Lockert, “They were looking for a body but not a live boy.”

It is unclear if Joe Clyde Daniels was wearing a skeleton t-shirt when he was spotted, but Lockert said he doesn’t find it unusual if he wasn’t because ‘he wouldn’t have worn the same clothes he was abducted in.’

One of the witnesses told Lockert that she was confident it was Joe Clyde Daniels and not a Benton County child because she worked in the school system. She said the boy seemed to be dazed.

Lockert said he believes Joe Daniels’ first statement was true, but that after five or six hours he falsely confessed. He also claimed that his client is mentally ill, bipolar, and talks about medications. He believes that because of his client’s mental illness, he succumbed to pressure from TBI agents.

“Twenty five percent of those people give false confessions to crimes. TBI and Dickson County never followed up. For two years, TBI and Dickson County never bothered to talk to these ladies or get video,” said Lockert.

A deputy who reportedly reviewed the video said the video shows a young man from the side, and reportedly said he didn’t think it was the boy but didn’t know because of the video quality.

“I can tell you that 60 percent of kids that are abducted are not killed, they’re kept captive and because of that I hope officers try to locate this kid and black and white bus because if he’s still alive and being held somewhere, he needs to be found,” said Lockert.

Lockert said the man who initally saw Joe Clyde Daniels saw a child wearing skeleton pajamas.

“I believe that as he often did, he got out of the house, and was abducted,” said Lockert.

Lockert said it is important that the search for Joe Clyde Daniels continues.

“I thought about it and prayed about it, and I couldn’t sit on this until trial, which could be next year because of COVID-19, and I hope law enforcement will try to find him,” said Lockert.

