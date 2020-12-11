Proposed Nashville license plate scanner bill raises privacy concerns for some citizens

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Neighbors on Summerbreeze Lane in Antioch say drag racing is a huge problem near their homes. Ken Davis and Charmaine Terrell tell News 2 they’ve noticed an increase in the noise level during the pandemic.

“All you hear is these loud engines and loud exhaust,” Davis said.

“Now that everyone’s home, yeah it’s a bother,” Terrell said. “My son is literally four and he will jump up like mommy what is that? Is that thunder?”

Wayne Nelson says sometimes he hears the speed racing every night of the week, and he’s seen the damage it can cause to roadways and parking lots.

“You know they’ll come into the middle of the intersection and spin around in a circle and take off,” Nelson said.

Metro City Councilmember Joy Styles is trying to pump the breaks on the problem with a bill that would allow police to use license plate scanners to help catch reckless drivers and drag racers in Nashville.

“This bill came about because of the amount of complaints that I received from all constituents. All races, all ages,” Styles said.

But not everyone is in favor.

“Does it potentially disclose some information that constituents might not want disclosed,” Mel Fowler-Green, with Metro Human Resources, asked.

Belle Meade Police Detective, Tom Sexton, says it doesn’t. His department has been using the scanners for years, and he says the scanners don’t work the same way as a surveillance camera.

“It sits on a pole. It cannot follow that car past that pole,” Sexton said.

Plus, Nashville assistant district attorney Jenny Charles says your vehicle’s license plates aren’t exactly private.

“Legally, you do not have a right to privacy in your license plate obviously, because you publicly display it,” Charles said.

Styles said the point of the bill isn’t to crack down on lesser offenses, like expired plates. But to help put an end to the city’s drag racing problem.

“If you’re doing the proper speed limit and following the laws, the proper traffic laws, it shouldn’t be no problem at all,” Davis said.

“They’re racing. They’re going faster than they’re supposed to be going on the street. So maybe it will save a life,” Nelson said.

Metro Council will discuss the bill again on Tuesday night.