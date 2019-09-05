Property owner says more needs to be done about home break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kyle Rowe has security cameras throughout his home on Delaware Avenue but even so, thieves have broken in twice in the last few months.

The latest break-in happened Monday night.

Surveillance video shows someone trying to climb the support pillar outside his property.

Another video shows the thief inside the home, carrying TVs.

“It just stinks,” Rowe said. “It’s a violation of my property, my privacy. And, I really do feel concerned.”

The same thing happened in June.

Rowe says TVs and other electronics were stolen.

“Computer was taken, all my tools,” he said.

He rents out the home as an Airbnb and fears someone may be there the next time thieves strike.

“The biggest fear is that I have clients staying on the property and this occurs,” Rowe said.

Rowe says police aren’t doing enough.

“We would love to see a little bit more patrol,” he said.

His girlfriend, Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan, tweeted the video and tagged Metro police.

Nuts that @MNPDNashville won’t pursue this case further😡My boyfriend’s Airbnb & countless other homes have been burglarized, costing homeowners and insurance cos time and money. PLUS-we need safe neighborhoods! Offering reward for this hooligan’s identity. @WKRN @NC5 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/3MQfkaMyTz — Brooke Hogan (@MizzHogan) September 4, 2019

“We’re just trying to create more awareness around it,” Rowe said.

Metro police say home break-ins in West Precinct are down by 25 percent compared to last year, but they’re still investigating.

Police say Rowe’s back window and balcony door were both open during the burglaries, allowing thieves to get in.

Rowe believes he and others who run Airbnbs are being targeted.

“They know it’s an issue,” he said. “Something needs to be addressed.”

Rowe is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect.